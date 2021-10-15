Lead prosecutor in Barry Morphew Case is “moving on”

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Jeff Lindsey, was the lead prosecutor in the Barry Morphew murder case that is set to go to trial in May 2022. Morphew is accused of killing his wife, Suzanne, who went missing around Mother’s Day in 2020.

11 News reached out to Lindsey and he told us he was “moving on”.

We are working to learn if this will impact the Morphew trial and will update this article as more information becomes available.

