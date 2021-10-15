Governor Jared Polis touring Southern Colorado Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (PRESS RELEASE) - Governor Polis will continue the Powering the Comeback Tour in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Trinidad today. The Governor will focus on highlighting Colorado’s economic relief efforts that will grow our small businesses, help communities continue to recover, and allow the state to build back even stronger.

WHAT: Governor Polis will visit another Another Life Foundation to discuss the new federal child tax credit that is saving families money. Under the Polis administration at the state level, Colorado also recently funded a new State Child Credit that will provide additional support to Colorado families with young children and the administration has delivered historic tax relief and put money into the pockets of hardworking Coloradans and small businesses.

WHEN: 10am

WHERE: Another Life Foundation, 5050 Edison Ave, Suite 217, Colorado Springs, CO 80915

WHAT: Gov. Polis will visit Loyal Coffee, a barista-owned coffee shop that focuses on delivering high-quality, locally made products. The Polis administration has cut taxes for and is making significant investments to help our small businesses thrive, create jobs and is committed to promoting Colorado’s world class products.

WHEN: 10:40am

WHERE: Loyal Coffee Shop, 408 S. Nevada Ave., Colorado Springs, CO 80903

WHAT: Governor Polis will tour CSU-Pueblo’s completed 23-acre solar array project on the north side of campus. The university has officially switched all academic buildings to solar power. Partnering with universities and developing the next generation of scientists and engineers is key to achieving the Polis administration’s goal of achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040 and developing new solutions to energy efficiency.

WHEN: 11:45am

WHERE: CSU Solar Array, 2200 Bonforte Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81001

WHAT: Governor Polis and Majority Leader Daneya Esgar will visit Solar Roast Coffee in Pueblo, a small business that uses solar power to roast their coffee bean to discuss how the administration is helping small businesses and the administration’s progress on achieving 100% renewable energy by 2040.

WHEN: 12:15pm

WHERE: Solar Roast Coffee, 226 N Main St Pueblo, CO 81003

WHAT: Runyan Field Sports Complex is the youth baseball hub for all of Southeastern Colorado. Governor Polis who is a well-known baseball fan will visit the complex.

WHEN: 2pm

WHERE: Runyan Field Sports Complex, 400 Stanton Ave, Pueblo, CO 81003

WHAT: The Governor will visit Trinidad’s historic Fox West Theater. The Polis administration awarded the theatre a Community Revitalization Grant of $3,450,000. The theater is currently under renovation by the City of Trinidad with support provided in part by History Colorado and in partnership with Dana Crawford and Urban Neighborhoods, Inc. of Denver, Colorado.

WHEN: 3:45pm

WHERE: Fox West Theater, 423 W Main St Trinidad, CO 810823

