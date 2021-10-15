Fort Carson partners with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) is expanding and has announced its new partnership with Fort Carson.

PPACS is now providing services to the Fort Carson Directorate of Emergency Services for reporting anonymous tips to deter criminals and/or solve crimes. The partnership will offer soldiers and their families a way to safely and anonymously report crimes that occur on the Mountain Post. Those tips will be relayed to Fort Carson police.

“We are honored to provide this important service to members of the military as well as their families,” said Don Addy, PPACS CEO. “The ability to provide anonymous tips through an organization that is not related to law enforcement should help encourage more tips and guarantee a safer home base for military families.”

Individuals can submit information anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online at crimestop.net or by calling 719-634-STOP (7867).

