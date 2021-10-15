Advertisement

Fort Carson partners with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers

(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 9:25 AM MDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT CARSON, Colo. (KKTV) - Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers (PPACS) is expanding and has announced its new partnership with Fort Carson.

PPACS is now providing services to the Fort Carson Directorate of Emergency Services for reporting anonymous tips to deter criminals and/or solve crimes. The partnership will offer soldiers and their families a way to safely and anonymously report crimes that occur on the Mountain Post. Those tips will be relayed to Fort Carson police.

“We are honored to provide this important service to members of the military as well as their families,” said Don Addy, PPACS CEO. “The ability to provide anonymous tips through an organization that is not related to law enforcement should help encourage more tips and guarantee a safer home base for military families.”

Individuals can submit information anonymously through Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers online at crimestop.net or by calling 719-634-STOP (7867).

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Several people arrested for dealing drugs out of a Colorado Springs hotel
Postal worker killed in Colorado 10/13/21
Police: Ex-girlfriend arrested for killing postal worker in Colorado in front of mailboxes
Standoff in Manitou Springs 10/14/21
4 in custody following shelter-in-place alert in Manitou Springs Thursday night
Missing woman 9/23/21.
Remains of missing El Paso County woman found in Douglas County; cause of death is unknown
John Ellis Fitzpatrick
Man suspected of killing his own father in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Friday is final day to file 2020 taxes; how to prepare for next tax season
Friday is final day to file 2020 taxes; how to prepare for next tax season
Layla’s passion for journalism first appeared in 4th grade when she did her elementary school’s...
Colorado Springs 7th grader named Scholastic ‘kid reporter’: Says news for kids matters
File photo.
Colorado Springs man charged with distributing Fentanyl resulting in death
DIA expecting to exceed post-pademic security screening record this weekend