Firefighters put out fire at possible vacant house Friday
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:51 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire department responded to a fire at a possible vacant house just after 2 a.m. Friday. The fire happened near Dublin Boulevard and Brook Park Drive.
Fire crews were able to contain the fire and are currently investigating. No one was injured.
The cause of the fire has not yet been released.
No other information was available at the time this article was written.
