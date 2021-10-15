Firefighters put out fire at possible vacant house Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire department responded to a fire at a possible vacant house just after 2 a.m. Friday. The fire happened near Dublin Boulevard and Brook Park Drive.

#ColoradoSpringsFire on scene of a #workingfire in a possibly vacant house on Brook Park Dr., crews have put the fire out awaiting the arrival of investigators. pic.twitter.com/JN4Ub1fWnR — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) October 15, 2021

Fire crews were able to contain the fire and are currently investigating. No one was injured.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

No other information was available at the time this article was written.

