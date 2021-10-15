DIA expecting to exceed post-pademic security screening record this weekend
Published: Oct. 15, 2021
DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Denver International Airport is gearing up for a busy weekend!
Crews at the airport are planning to exceed the post-pandemic security screening record, with Friday and Sunday being the busiest days.
DIA officials continue to urge travelers to get to the airport at least two hours ahead of their boarding time.
