Colorado Springs Police searching for 2 suspects invovled in carjacking

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police responded to a call for a carjacking Thursday night near East Platte Avenue and North Academy Boulevard.

Officers say the victim was in his vehicle when a black Honda approached him. Two men reportedly got out of the Honda and got into the victim’s vehicle. Police say that’s when the victim was forced to drive to a separate location before he was assaulted and forced to get out of his car.

The suspect then drove off with his vehicle.

Police describe the vehicle as a gray Lexus RX3.

Suspects are described as a white man and a black man, both wearing face masks. Police say these suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

