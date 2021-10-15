Advertisement

Colorado Springs police arrest man on sexual exploitation of children cxharges

Police lights.
Police lights.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 6:39 AM MDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Investigators with the Colorado Springs Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force executed a warrant near East Fountain Boulevard and South El Paso Street Thursday afternoon.

Officers were able to gather information from a warrant that led to the arrest of 39-year-old David Daniel Aguilar of Colorado Springs on charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

The Colorado Springs ICAC Task Force is comprised of Investigators with the Colorado Springs Police Department, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, and Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

