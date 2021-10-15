Colorado Springs man charged with distributing Fentanyl resulting in death

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado says a grand jury in Denver indicted 21-year-old Nathaniel Corser of Colorado Springs with a charge of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in death.

The grand jury also indicted Corser on charges “of dealing fentanyl near a school, possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it near a school, possessing morphine with the intent to distribute it near a school, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime”.

If convicted of these charges, Corser faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Corser had his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court on October 12, 2021, and is scheduled to be back on October 15, 2021, for an arraignment, discovery, and detention hearing.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says “the charges in the indictment are allegations. The Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt”.

The Colorado Springs police department and the FBI conducted this investigation.

