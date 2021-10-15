Advertisement

Colorado Springs man charged with distributing Fentanyl resulting in death

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 7:55 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado says a grand jury in Denver indicted 21-year-old Nathaniel Corser of Colorado Springs with a charge of distributing fentanyl, which resulted in death.

The grand jury also indicted Corser on charges “of dealing fentanyl near a school, possessing fentanyl with the intent to distribute it near a school, possessing morphine with the intent to distribute it near a school, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime”.

If convicted of these charges, Corser faces a minimum of 25 years and a maximum of life in prison.

Corser had his initial appearance in the U.S. District Court on October 12, 2021, and is scheduled to be back on October 15, 2021, for an arraignment, discovery, and detention hearing.

In a press release, the U.S. Attorney’s Office says “the charges in the indictment are allegations.  The Defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt”.

The Colorado Springs police department and the FBI conducted this investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo.
Several people arrested for dealing drugs out of a Colorado Springs hotel
Postal worker killed in Colorado 10/13/21
Police: Ex-girlfriend arrested for killing postal worker in Colorado in front of mailboxes
Standoff in Manitou Springs 10/14/21
4 in custody following shelter-in-place alert in Manitou Springs Thursday night
Missing woman 9/23/21.
Remains of missing El Paso County woman found in Douglas County; cause of death is unknown
John Ellis Fitzpatrick
Man suspected of killing his own father in Colorado Springs

Latest News

Fort Carson partners with Pikes Peak Area Crime Stoppers
Friday is final day to file 2020 taxes; how to prepare for next tax season
Friday is final day to file 2020 taxes; how to prepare for next tax season
Layla’s passion for journalism first appeared in 4th grade when she did her elementary school’s...
Colorado Springs 7th grader named Scholastic ‘kid reporter’: Says news for kids matters
DIA expecting to exceed post-pademic security screening record this weekend