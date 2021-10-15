WATCH: CDPHE gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is holding a press conference Friday to give an update on COVID-19.

Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander for CDPHE, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the State Epidemiologist for CDPHE will be holding the conference.

The press conference is expected to begin around 10:40 a.m. Friday. We will stream the conference on the 11 Breaking News Center and at the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.