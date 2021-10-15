Advertisement

WATCH: CDPHE gives update on COVID-19 in Colorado

By KKTV
Published: Oct. 15, 2021 at 10:15 AM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) is holding a press conference Friday to give an update on COVID-19.

Scott Bookman, the COVID-19 Incident Commander for CDPHE, and Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the State Epidemiologist for CDPHE will be holding the conference.

The press conference is expected to begin around 10:40 a.m. Friday. We will stream the conference on the 11 Breaking News Center and at the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

