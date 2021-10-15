Advertisement

Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog suspended 2 games for boarding

Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) warms up against the Vegas Golden Knights...
Colorado Avalanche left wing Gabriel Landeskog (92) warms up against the Vegas Golden Knights before Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series Thursday, May 27, 2021, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)(Jack Dempsey | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.

Landeskog was assessed a minor penalty for boarding with 3:38 left in Colorado’s 4-2 home victory Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.

The suspension will cost Landeskog $70,000, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

Landeskog had a goal and an assist in the game.

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/14/2021 4:24:32 PM (GMT -6:00)

