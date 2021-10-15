Avalanche’s Gabriel Landeskog suspended 2 games for boarding
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:46 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Colorado Avalanche forward Gabriel Landeskog was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Thursday for boarding Chicago Blackhawks forward Kirby Dach.
Landeskog was assessed a minor penalty for boarding with 3:38 left in Colorado’s 4-2 home victory Wednesday night in the season opener for both teams.
The suspension will cost Landeskog $70,000, with the money going to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.
Landeskog had a goal and an assist in the game.
