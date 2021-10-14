Advertisement

WATCH: Colorado leaders attend Congressional Delegation military base tour Thursday

By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:50 PM MDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Congressman Doug Lamborn, Congressman Jason Crow, and Senator Michael Bennet will tour military bases on Thursday.

They will be touring Buckley, Peterson, Schriever, Cheyenne Mountain, and Ft. Carson.

A press conference will be held with the leaders at Fort Carson around 1 p.m. Thursday. We will stream the press conference on the 11 Breaking News Center and at the top of this article.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Postal worker killed in Colorado 10/13/21
Police: Ex-girlfriend arrested for killing postal worker in Colorado in front of mailboxes
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs 10/12/21.
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Deadly auto-ped crash in Aurora 10/13/21.
3 people dead, multiple injured following auto-ped crash in Aurora
Police lights.
Officers reportedly forced to shoot a dog in Colorado to save a smaller dog
Deadly crash in Fountain involving a pedestrian 10/12/21
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Fountain

Latest News

biden
Biden details improving COVID-19 situation, hails administration efforts
Police lights.
Man arrested in New York for death of woman in Colorado Springs
Rain/snow mix this evening
Taste of Winter Thursday
Postal worker killed in Colorado 10/13/21
Police: Ex-girlfriend arrested for killing postal worker in Colorado in front of mailboxes