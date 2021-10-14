WATCH: Colorado leaders attend Congressional Delegation military base tour Thursday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Congressman Doug Lamborn, Congressman Jason Crow, and Senator Michael Bennet will tour military bases on Thursday.

They will be touring Buckley, Peterson, Schriever, Cheyenne Mountain, and Ft. Carson.

A press conference will be held with the leaders at Fort Carson around 1 p.m. Thursday. We will stream the press conference on the 11 Breaking News Center and at the top of this article.

