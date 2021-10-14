Advertisement

WANTED: Armed robbery suspects caught on camera in Pueblo

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 8:35 PM MDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Two brazen criminals were caught on camera robbing clerks at gunpoint in Pueblo.

The crime happened just before 5 p.m. on Oct. 5 at the Ross Dress For Less on the north side of the city along N. Freeway Road. According to police, two men dressed in dark clothing with face coverings entered the store and robbed the employees at gunpoint. Police believe the suspects left the area in a small truck, possibly a Ford Ranger.

The event was caught on camera and can be viewed at the top of this article. The suspect vehicle was mostly red while the passenger side and tailgate were green.

Anyone with information is asked to call 719-542-7867.

