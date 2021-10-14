Several people arrested for dealing drugs out of a Colorado Springs hotel

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have three people in custody for allegedly dealing drugs out of a hotel. Police responded to a hotel near North Chesnut Street and West Harrison Street for a trespassing complaint Wednesday night.

While officers were in the area, they got information regarding narcotic activity with people staying in the hotel. Those officers began an investigation and reportedly recovered three firearms, one of which had been stolen during a burglary of a vehicle, 16 ounces of suspected fentanyl pills, and numerous other suspected drugs.

Those individuals were identified by police as Jacob Pinski, Crystina Demarco, and Tyler Woods.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.