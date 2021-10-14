Advertisement

Several people arrested for dealing drugs out of a Colorado Springs hotel

File photo.
File photo.(KKTV)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 6:24 AM MDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police have three people in custody for allegedly dealing drugs out of a hotel. Police responded to a hotel near North Chesnut Street and West Harrison Street for a trespassing complaint Wednesday night.

While officers were in the area, they got information regarding narcotic activity with people staying in the hotel. Those officers began an investigation and reportedly recovered three firearms, one of which had been stolen during a burglary of a vehicle, 16 ounces of suspected fentanyl pills, and numerous other suspected drugs.

Those individuals were identified by police as Jacob Pinski, Crystina Demarco, and Tyler Woods.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs 10/12/21.
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Postal worker killed in Colorado 10/13/21
Police: Ex-girlfriend arrested for killing postal worker in Colorado in front of mailboxes
Deadly auto-ped crash in Aurora 10/13/21.
3 people dead, multiple injured following auto-ped crash in Aurora
Deadly crash in Fountain involving a pedestrian 10/12/21
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Fountain
Police lights.
Officers reportedly forced to shoot a dog in Colorado to save a smaller dog

Latest News

Registry online through Target
Coat drives kick off: Non profit says need remains high because of pandemic
10.14.21
Taste of Winter Thursday
Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped rescue three nighthawks in Colorado Springs over the last...
3 nighthawks rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in 24 hours
Vaccine
CDPHE: Last couple days to get vaccinated in time for holiday gatherings