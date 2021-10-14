Advertisement

‘Radicalized’ Colorado veteran gets time served for anti-police bombs

Photos of the pipe bombs created by Bunn.
Photos of the pipe bombs created by Bunn.(FBI/Criminal Complaint)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:07 PM MDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER (AP) - A Colorado Army veteran who pleaded guilty after the FBI found four pipe bombs in his home last year has been sentenced to time served but will be supervised for three years by authorities.

U.S. District Judge Christine Arguello sentenced Bradley Bunn on Wednesday, granting his lawyer’s request to show leniency because of his military service and the way his resulting mental health problems contributed to the crime. Bunn will not be allowed to have any contact with anti-government groups during his supervised release.

He had visited online sites associated with such groups before his arrest, and his lawyer acknowledged he had become radicalized. 

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Most Read

FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs 10/12/21.
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Police lights.
Man allegedly shot in the back of the head by his own brother drove himself to a fire station in Colorado; suspect in custody
The Hottest Zip Codes of 2021
Eastern Colorado Springs zip code ranked number one in country for housing market in 2021
Postal worker killed in Colorado 10/13/21
Postal worker killed in Colorado in front of mailboxes; suspect at large
Photo of white powder on the road 10/11/21
Hazmat team called in Colorado Springs for large line of white powder on roadway

Latest News

Deadly auto-ped crash in Aurora 10/13/21.
3 people dead, multiple injured following auto-ped crash in Aurora
Armed robbery suspects in Pueblo. 10/5/21.
WANTED: Armed robbery suspects caught on camera in Pueblo
10/5/21
Pueblo Police need help identifying armed suspects
Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert “Bo’ Ortiz was recently captured on video swearing at...
Pueblo County Courthouse to update pet policy following viral video