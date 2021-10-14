Pueblo County Courthouse to update pet policy following viral video

Pueblo, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder Gilbert “Bo’ Ortiz was recently captured on video swearing at a constituent and bringing a dog into the County Courthouse.

Ortiz appears frustrated with the man filming and swears at him before calling him a stalker.

The man filming gets closer to Ortiz as he brings the dog inside. The man focuses on a sign posted on the front door that reads “only service animals permitted”. When the man questions Ortiz about this he responds by saying “are you the dog police now?”

The county tells me that despite the sign they have not had an official policy concerning pets in the courthouse. Until now, The Pueblo County Manager and Attorney are drafting a new policy intended to clear the air about having pets inside the building. Once that policy is drafted it will be voted on at a meeting of the County Commissioners.

Ortiz declined to comment but did issue a statement on his Facebook page.

Ortiz said that “while my response may have been ill advised, it was provoked.” and that “anyone would have reacted poorly in the same scenario.”

