Preparing for winter weather in southern Colorado

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) -With the cold and snow expected this week, now may be a good time to start thinking about blowing out your sprinklers. Local landscapers tell us they’re booked out for weeks right now. 11 News Chief Meteorologist Brian Bledsoe says the ground is still warm, so you still have some time.

But one local landscaper/ plumber recommends doing some of your own prep work in the meantime to winterize your sprinkler system. Specifically, draining the backflow device and manifold when it hits 30 degrees or colder. If you don’t do this it could cost you hundreds of dollars.

“But as long as you know how to back drain it, you’re in a lot better shape. You know a lot safer, you’re protecting the exposed stuff,” said Juan Lightfoot with All Season Sprinkler and Sewer.

For Instructions on how to do this click here.

Lightfoot says this does not replace getting your sprinklers blown out. He says that’s still important to schedule, sooner rather than later.

“We have customers who are booking it out two to three months ago. They booked it for this time of year. So, I mean it’s hard to get an appointment. With us and with anybody,” said Lightfoot.

AAA also says now is the time to create an emergency kit. Some items you should keep in your car include:

-cat litter or tire traction device

-small shovel

-pair of warm clothing

-phone charging brick

-flashlight

-extra batteries

-water

Also, check your car battery, tires, and tread. It also may be a good idea to replace your windshield wipers. The summer heat can cause them to crack. AAA recommends replacing your windshield wipers every six months.

“Your car’s condition matters the most in the winter. When not having enough tread, not having the right wiper blades, and not being ready for winter can lead you to causing a traffic jam or getting in perhaps a very dangerous crash environment,” said Sklyer McKinley, AAA Colorado Regional Director, Public Affairs.

