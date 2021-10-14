Advertisement

MISSING: Police searching for missing 80-year-old

Colorado Springs police department is looking for 80-year-old Gilbert Fletcher.
Colorado Springs police department is looking for 80-year-old Gilbert Fletcher.(Colorado Springs Police Department)
By KKTV
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 10:02 AM MDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police department is looking for 80-year-old Gilbert Fletcher. Police say Fletcher drove to Denver and was last seen on Tuesday; his family has not heard from him since.

He was reportedly last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt, & black shoes. A photo of Fletcher can be seen at the top of this article.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Fletcher’s whereabouts, call police at 719-444-7000.

