MISSING: Police searching for missing 80-year-old

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs police department is looking for 80-year-old Gilbert Fletcher. Police say Fletcher drove to Denver and was last seen on Tuesday; his family has not heard from him since.

He was reportedly last seen wearing gray sweatpants, a blue sweatshirt, & black shoes. A photo of Fletcher can be seen at the top of this article.

If you have any information regarding Mr. Fletcher’s whereabouts, call police at 719-444-7000.

