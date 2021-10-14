Manitou Police asking for help identifying burglary and vandalism suspect

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Manitou Springs police department needs your help identifying a burglary and vandalism suspect.

Manitou Springs police say a suspect burglarized and vandalized two businesses around 10 p.m. Monday, October 11. One business was near Manitou Avenue and Mayfair Avenue and the second was near El Paso Boulevard and Old Mans Trail in Manitou. In total, the police department estimates $4,000 in damages.

Police believe the two crimes are connected. The suspect is described as a 5′8″ white male with a thin build seen wearing a white beanie and a white winter jacket with reflective bands on the sleeves. Photos of the suspect can be seen at the top of this article.

If you have any information regarding these crimes or the suspect, you can call the Manitou Springs Police Department at (719) 685-5407 or Crime Stoppers at (719)-634-STOP (7867). Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest of the individual(s) responsible.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.