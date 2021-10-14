Advertisement

Man arrested in New York for death of woman in Colorado Springs

By KKTV
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 12:36 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Police say they responded to a welfare call at 11:30 a.m. October 4 near West Filmore Street and Grand Vista Circle. Officers say a missing person report was filed with the North Plainfield Police Department, New Jersey referencing the same person whose welfare was being checked.

CSPD officers located a dead woman inside the apartment on Grand Mesa Circle. The victim was identified as 29-year-old Masany Cruz of Colorado Springs.

Investigators from North Plainview Police Department, New Jersey, Sag Harbor Police Department, New York, and the New York State Police all contributed to the investigation.

October 12, CSPD detectives applied for and obtained an arrest warrant for 31-year-old William Cruz, Jr. of Colorado Springs on first-degree murder charges. Wednesday, October 13, Colorado Springs police say Cruz was taken into custody by New York State Police.

Law enforcement agencies are still investigating this case.

To read the press release from New York State police regarding the arrest of Mr. Cruz, click here.

