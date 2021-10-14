“It could be life or death,” Important reminders for pet owners as we enter winter

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Heads up pet owners! Winter is right around the corner, and the local humane society has some important reminders when it comes to your pets outside.

11 News spoke with the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region, who responded to more than 500 calls last winter of animals outside in the cold.

“It could be life or death. A lot of people don’t realize how quickly these temperatures can drop especially overnight. I’m just going to leave my dog outside tonight, the weather is not supposed to be bad, and they wake up and there’s four feet of snow,” said Sergeant Jordyn DeCarlo of HSPPR.

Here are some important reminders as we head into winter soon:

-Always provide shelter outside with hay or straw in it. Although, HSPPR said ideally that pet would be inside.

-Do your best to keep your animal warm, including putting a jacket or blanket on them if needed.

-Know the warning signs if your animal is getting cold, including shivering, whining or lifting paws up.

-If it’s too cold for a person outside, only let animals outside for short periods of time.

-Look out for impacted snow in paws to prevent frostbite.

-Weather impacts vary greatly by animal breed, so be aware of how your animal adjusts to colder temperatures.

-Never leave an animal inside a cold car.

“Your huskies are probably going to want to stay out in the snow and in the cold and really enjoy that, whereas your smaller dogs, maybe your chihuahuas or dachshunds, probably don’t enjoy the cold as much as those huskies,” said DeCarlo.

If you are concerned about an animal being outside in the cold, contact HSPPR.

“We have seen unfortunately pets pass away from freezing in these cold conditions so it’s just super important to be diligent about your pets, call in if you see something that you’re concerned about, that’s what we’re here for,” said DeCarlo.

