Elitch Gardens to host first-ever witch fest

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Elitch Gardens Fright Fest will open a brand new event called Witch Fest on Saturday, October 23.

Organizers say the event will feature live rituals, tarot readings, and real magic. Attendees will also have the opportunity to honor their ancestors by participating in rituals honoring their lineage.

“Rituals to honor the dead are a powerful way to express gratitude for those that came before us, witches are natural healers and when we combine our collective energies in this magical night, anything is possible,” says Tahverlee, Founder of the Moon Temple Mystery School.

“As Denver’s largest Halloween event we are excited to work with Moon Temple Mystery School to bring the magical experience that is Witch Fest to our guests this season,” says Cindy Hann, Elitch Gardens’ Director of Marketing.

The event kicks off Saturday, October 23 from 6 p.m, to 10 p.m. and is free with park admission. Click here to learn more about the event or purchase tickets.

Fright Fest will continue and is free with park admission, although some haunted attractions are an additional charge.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.