Advertisement

Elitch Gardens to host first-ever witch fest

Elitch Garden Fright Fest Logo
Elitch Garden Fright Fest Logo(Elitch Gardens)
By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 14, 2021 at 9:41 AM MDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENVER, Colo. (KKTV) - Elitch Gardens Fright Fest will open a brand new event called Witch Fest on Saturday, October 23.

Organizers say the event will feature live rituals, tarot readings, and real magic. Attendees will also have the opportunity to honor their ancestors by participating in rituals honoring their lineage.

“Rituals to honor the dead are a powerful way to express gratitude for those that came before us, witches are natural healers and when we combine our collective energies in this magical night, anything is possible,” says Tahverlee, Founder of the Moon Temple Mystery School.

“As Denver’s largest Halloween event we are excited to work with Moon Temple Mystery School to bring the magical experience that is Witch Fest to our guests this season,” says Cindy Hann, Elitch Gardens’ Director of Marketing.

The event kicks off Saturday, October 23 from 6 p.m, to 10 p.m. and is free with park admission. Click here to learn more about the event or purchase tickets.

Fright Fest will continue and is free with park admission, although some haunted attractions are an additional charge.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Postal worker killed in Colorado 10/13/21
Police: Ex-girlfriend arrested for killing postal worker in Colorado in front of mailboxes
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs 10/12/21.
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday
Deadly auto-ped crash in Aurora 10/13/21.
3 people dead, multiple injured following auto-ped crash in Aurora
Police lights.
Officers reportedly forced to shoot a dog in Colorado to save a smaller dog
Deadly crash in Fountain involving a pedestrian 10/12/21
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Fountain

Latest News

“It could be life or death,” Important reminders for pet owners as we enter winter
“It could be life or death,” Important reminders for pet owners as we enter winter
Colorado Springs spent nearly a third of 2020 in polluted air despite no major wildfires in...
Colorado Springs spent nearly a third of 2020 in polluted air despite no major wildfires in southern Colorado, according to study
Colorado Springs police department is looking for 80-year-old Gilbert Fletcher.
MISSING: Police searching for missing 80-year-old
Registry online through Target
Coat drives kick off: Non profit says need remains high because of pandemic