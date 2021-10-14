Ed Robson Arena bringing new energy to Colorado College campus

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - There’s a different vibe on Colorado College’s campus this year.

The new 3,500 seat Ed Robson Arena at the corner of Nevada Ave. and Cache La Poudre hosted fans for the first time this weekend, welcoming Tiger fans to on-campus hockey games for the first time in school history.

According to the team, it’s already having a positive impact.

“The buzz around campus has been a little more about us and more about how we interact with students,” senior captain Brian Hawkinson following Robson’s opening weekend. “We’ve had more conversations with [students] about how much fun they’re having here, and we love having them. It’s awesome what they got going up there in the student section, and hopefully we can get some wins for them.”

Colorado College wrapped up their weekend with a loss and a tie to St. Lawrence to open their season. The Tigers head on the road for a pair against Union College beginning Oct. 15.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.