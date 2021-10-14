3 nighthawks rescued by Colorado Parks and Wildlife in 24 hours

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Parks and Wildlife helped rescue three nighthawks in Colorado Springs over the last twenty-four hours.

Officers say they found two on the ground and another was hit by a car and pinned to the grill.

CPW says nighthawks are migrating to Brazil after breeding across North America from the Yukon to Panama and coast-to-coast. Nighthawks typically spend their days on the ground and fly around at night catching insects.

According to CPW, nighthawk numbers are down 61% in the last 50 years “as pesticides kill mosquitoes and other aerial insects and habitat loss including open rural woods and flat gravel rooftops in urban areas”.

