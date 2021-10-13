Public asked for help finding man accused of touching himself inside Aurora Goodwill

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora police hope someone recognizes this man!

Police say he followed two children around a Goodwill store in August while “touching himself inappropriately.” He was last seen driving away from the area in a white Chevy Silverado with yellow plates.

The store is located at 15509 E. Iliff Ave., and the alleged incident happened at about 4:47 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

