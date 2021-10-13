Advertisement

Public asked for help finding man accused of touching himself inside Aurora Goodwill

Police say this man allegedly started touching himself inside an Aurora Goodwill on Aug. 18,...
Police say this man allegedly started touching himself inside an Aurora Goodwill on Aug. 18, 2021, while following two children.(Aurora Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora police hope someone recognizes this man!

Police say he followed two children around a Goodwill store in August while “touching himself inappropriately.” He was last seen driving away from the area in a white Chevy Silverado with yellow plates.

The store is located at 15509 E. Iliff Ave., and the alleged incident happened at about 4:47 p.m. on Aug. 18.

Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

