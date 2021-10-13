Public asked for help finding man accused of touching himself inside Aurora Goodwill
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 10:40 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora police hope someone recognizes this man!
Police say he followed two children around a Goodwill store in August while “touching himself inappropriately.” He was last seen driving away from the area in a white Chevy Silverado with yellow plates.
The store is located at 15509 E. Iliff Ave., and the alleged incident happened at about 4:47 p.m. on Aug. 18.
Anyone with information is urged to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.