Postal worker killed in Colorado in front of mailboxes; suspect at large

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 5:06 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LONGMONT, Colo. (KKTV) - A postal worker was shot in killed Wednesday afternoon in Colorado.

The violent crime took place in Longmont in front of a group of neighborhood mailboxes on the southwest side of the city near Heatherhill Street at about 12:30 p.m. Last time this article was updated at about 5 p.m., the suspect was still at large.

The only suspect description authorities could provide was that the male suspect was last seen running from the area wearing dark clothing, a sweatshirt and a blue mask.

The victim has not been publicly identified. It isn’t clear why the postal worker was targeted.

Those who saw what happened, have surveillance video or know more about the crime are asked to call Longmont Police Services at 303-651-8501.

