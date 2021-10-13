Officers reportedly forced to shoot a dog in Colorado to save a smaller dog

FORT LUPTON, Colo. (KKTV) - Police officers in Colorado were reportedly forced to shoot a dog to save a smaller dog on Tuesday.

The City of Fort Lupton Police Department provided an update on the incident through a news release on social media. Fort Lupton officers were called to the 100 block of 5th street after multiple people reported a pit bull was attacking a smaller dog. The smaller dog was being walked by its owner and the pit bull came out of a yard when the attack happened.

“Upon arrival, officers observed the pit bull with its jaw locked around the throat of the smaller dog,” the news release reads. “Fearing serious injury to the smaller dog and the aggressiveness of the pit bull, officers chose to attempt to stop the pit bull by transitioning from verbal direction to a less lethal weapon, Taser, to stop the attack. After multiple attempts, the Taser did not effectively slow or stop the attack. An officer then fired one shot from his duty pistol striking the pit bull. The smaller dog was released from the pit bull’s jaws. The pit bull remained aggressive until it retreated to a nearby porch.”

A dart gun was used to tranquilize the pit bull. The pit bull was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment. The smaller dog was taken by a veterinary clinic by its owner. The condition of each dog wasn’t provided in the news release.

The incident remains under investigation.

