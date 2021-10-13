Advertisement

More than 10,000 Coloradans get Pfizer booster shot daily

By Nicole Heins
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:50 PM MDT
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Governor Jared Polis held a press conference Wednesday to talk about COVID-19 in Colorado. Governor Polis is still calling this a “crisis of the unvaccinated”.

Right now, more than 940 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 744 of them are not vaccinated against the virus. Governor Polis says between 10,000 and 15,000 people get the Pfizer booster shot each day in Colorado, while anywhere between 3,000 and 5,000 get their first or second dose of the vaccine.

Whether you have one, two, or three doses of the vaccine, Governor Polis says getting vaccinated is the only way we can get through this pandemic. “First and for most we do it for ourselves, to protect ourselves and our loved ones. We also do it because it ends the pandemic, and protect Colorado. We also do it because we know of the extraordinary work that our hard-working medical professionals, nurses, doctors, hospitals have been going through this last year and a half,” says Governor Polis.

Health officials from UCHealth also spoke during the press conference saying they know many people still have questions on the vaccine, but they are more than willing to talk and answer any questions you might have. “It’s OK to have questions, and it’s OK to be uncertain about the vaccine. That’s what your doctors are here for. Those are the kinds of conversations that we want to have and those are the questions that we want to answer” says Dr. Kyle Leggott.

Click here for the latest COVID-19 information in Colorado. You can find your nearest vaccine provider by clicking here.

