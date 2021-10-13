Advertisement

‘I am just doing my job:’ Manitou Springs police officer recognized for saving a life

Officer Johnson (pictured on the left) was presented with the "Life Saving Medal"
Officer Johnson (pictured on the left) was presented with the "Life Saving Medal"
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:10 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A Manitou Springs police officer was recognized recently for saving the life of someone following a rollover crash.

The single-vehicle crash happened on Sept. 9 along Highway 24 between Manitou Springs and Cascade. The actual crash site was outside the jurisdiction of Manitou Springs, but Officer Gary Johnson still responded and took action.

Officer Johnson saw the passenger was trapped in the vehicle and was losing a large amount of blood. Officer Johnson kneeled down in a bed of broken glass and immediately placed a life-saving tourniquet on the passenger.

“I am just doing my job,” Officer Johnson explained while he was being honored for the heroic action.

Officer Johnson was presented with a “Life Saving Medal” from the interim chief.

“Officer Johnson is an example that every police officer at our department, this region, and the nation should strive to be,” Manitou Springs Police Interim Chief Bill Otto added. “We are extremely proud of the quick-thinking actions he took that resulted in a life being saved.”

