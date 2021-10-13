Advertisement

FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday

FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs 10/12/21.
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs 10/12/21.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 9:42 PM MDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear why the FBI was in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday, but the law enforcement agency says there is no danger to the public.

At about 5 p.m. on Tuesday multiple people reached out to 11 News after they heard what they described as a small bang just before authorities swarmed a parking lot near Colorado Avenue and Weber Street. Pictures sent to 11 News show people dressed in FBI vests surrounding a vehicle in the Eye Care Center of Colorado Springs. There were also deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on scene.

By about 5:30 p.m. the scene appeared to be clear.

“We confirm there was court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area and there is no danger to the community,” A spokesperson for the FBI Denver Division wrote to 11 News via email. “We have no further comment.”

11 News will continue to follow up with the FBI to see if they can share more information on the operation. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances surrounding the incident, or if the FBI is able to release more information to the public.

The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information available on a large law enforcement presence in a public area.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man allegedly shot in the back of the head by his own brother drove himself to a fire station in Colorado; suspect in custody
Photo of white powder on the road 10/11/21
Hazmat team called in Colorado Springs for large line of white powder on roadway
Utah Police were told Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before they questioned the couple in...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Coroner announces Petito was strangled
(File)
USAA hiring 100 positions in Colorado Springs, announces pay increase
Southwest has cancelled nearly 2,000 flights since Friday, Oct. 8th.
Southwest issues continue at Colorado Springs Airport Monday

Latest News

The body of Alfonso Diaz was found in Pueblo County on Sept. 20.
Body found in Pueblo County; investigation continues
Deadly crash in Fountain involving a pedestrian 10/12/21
Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Fountain
Officers play football with kids in Colorado Springs.
Colorado Springs police officers play impromptu football game with kids
Suspect vehicle.
Car rammed into a Pueblo West business, authorities ask the public for help in the case