FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It isn’t clear why the FBI was in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday, but the law enforcement agency says there is no danger to the public.

At about 5 p.m. on Tuesday multiple people reached out to 11 News after they heard what they described as a small bang just before authorities swarmed a parking lot near Colorado Avenue and Weber Street. Pictures sent to 11 News show people dressed in FBI vests surrounding a vehicle in the Eye Care Center of Colorado Springs. There were also deputies with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office on scene.

By about 5:30 p.m. the scene appeared to be clear.

“We confirm there was court-authorized law enforcement activity in that area and there is no danger to the community,” A spokesperson for the FBI Denver Division wrote to 11 News via email. “We have no further comment.”

11 News will continue to follow up with the FBI to see if they can share more information on the operation. This article may or may not be updated depending on the circumstances surrounding the incident, or if the FBI is able to release more information to the public.

The purpose of this article is to provide the latest information available on a large law enforcement presence in a public area.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.