Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Fountain

Deadly crash in Fountain involving a pedestrian 10/12/21
Deadly crash in Fountain involving a pedestrian 10/12/21(KKTV/Jon Modic)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 8:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Tuesday night.

Fountain Police say they received the call at about 7:20 p.m. for a crash at Fountain Mesa Road and Medicine Bow Avenue. The area is just south of Fontaine Boulevard. First responders attempted CPR on the pedestrian, but he died at the scene. Fountain Mesa Road was closed in both directions the area and was expected to be closed at least until 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

