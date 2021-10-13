Deadly crash involving a pedestrian under investigation in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash involving a pedestrian was under investigation Tuesday night.

Fountain Police say they received the call at about 7:20 p.m. for a crash at Fountain Mesa Road and Medicine Bow Avenue. The area is just south of Fontaine Boulevard. First responders attempted CPR on the pedestrian, but he died at the scene. Fountain Mesa Road was closed in both directions the area and was expected to be closed at least until 10 p.m.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.