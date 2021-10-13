Advertisement

Colorado Springs spent nearly a third of 2020 in polluted air despite no major wildfires in southern Colorado, according to study

Smoke at Garden of the Gods
Smoke at Garden of the Gods(KKTV)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 4:14 AM MDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs had some of the worst air pollution in the state in 2020, despite there being no major wildfires in southern Colorado last year.

According to a new study by Environment America, Colorado Springs spent 111 days, nearly one-third of the year, with elevated ozone and/or particulate in 2020. That is measured primarily from burning fossil fuels like coal, diesel, gasoline or methane gas, as well as from wildfires.

“It gets in your airways, so it’s in your nose, it’s in your sinus, in your eyes, in your throat, your lungs, and that can cause inflammation, irritation, can cause asthma, bronchitis, sinus infections. It’s very irritating and you just have to stay away from it,” said Dr. William Storms of Aspire Allergy and Sinus in Colorado Springs.

The study found Colorado Springs ranked fifth for worst polluted air in Colorado based on number of days with elevated ozone and/or particulate. According to the study pictured below, Boulder ranked first, followed by Greeley, the Denver area, Fort Collins and then Colorado Springs.

Environment America study - Colorado
Environment America study - Colorado(Environment America)

“Try not to go outdoors when you can see it, and if possible, wear a mask, because you know, masks help this, and stay indoors. Keep your windows closed, doors closed, when you’re driving keep your windows closed, try to stay in a fairly clean environment. If you’re having symptoms, see your doctor for sure,” said Storms.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man allegedly shot in the back of the head by his own brother drove himself to a fire station in Colorado; suspect in custody
Photo of white powder on the road 10/11/21
Hazmat team called in Colorado Springs for large line of white powder on roadway
The Hottest Zip Codes of 2021
Eastern Colorado Springs zip code ranked number one in country for housing market in 2021
Photo courtesy: CSPD
Some Colorado Springs residents can expect to hear gunshots Tuesday night for a calibration test
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
UPDATE: Gabby Petito’s cause of death was strangulation, autopsy confirms

Latest News

Less Wind for Wednesday
Dry and Less Wind Today
Oct. 13-14.
Hiring event at Bass Pro Shops in Colorado Springs on Wednesday and Thursday
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs 10/12/21.
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday
The body of Alfonso Diaz was found in Pueblo County on Sept. 20.
Body found in Pueblo County; investigation continues