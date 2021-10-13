Colorado Springs police officers play impromptu football game with kids

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A big part of policing is connecting with the community, and three Colorado Springs police officers took some time from protecting and serving to simply have some fun.

Earlier this month, Colorado Springs police shared a photo on Twitter titled “Breaking Positive News,” that gained a lot of love from the public.

“Surveillance cameras captured three CSPD officers playing an impromptu 3-on-3 football game at John Venezia Park,” the post reads. “We have reports that the officers won 28-0, but they let the kids keep the ball.”

The post was shared to Twitter on Oct. 8.

