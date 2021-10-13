Advertisement

Car rammed into a Pueblo West business, authorities ask the public for help in the case

Suspect vehicle.
Suspect vehicle.(Pueblo County Sheriff's Office)
By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are hoping for help after a vehicle rammed into the front of a Pueblo West business.

The crime happened on Oct. 4 early in the morning at Strictly Powersports. The business is located off Highway 50 to the east of McCulloch Boulevard.

A photo of the suspect vehicle is at the top of this article. Authorities believe the car was originally white, but spray painted black. There was no visible license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-583-6250.

No other suspect information was available.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man allegedly shot in the back of the head by his own brother drove himself to a fire station in Colorado; suspect in custody
Photo of white powder on the road 10/11/21
Hazmat team called in Colorado Springs for large line of white powder on roadway
Utah Police were told Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before they questioned the couple in...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Coroner announces Petito was strangled
(File)
USAA hiring 100 positions in Colorado Springs, announces pay increase
Southwest has cancelled nearly 2,000 flights since Friday, Oct. 8th.
Southwest issues continue at Colorado Springs Airport Monday

Latest News

Utah Police were told Brian Laundrie hit Gabby Petito before they questioned the couple in...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Coroner announces Petito was strangled
Firefighters have swarmed a building southeast of Pueblo following an industrial explosion that...
WATCH - Industrial explosion results in structure fire at Pueblo plant
Less Wind for Wednesday
Dry and Less Wind Wednesday
Huge hiring event for King Soopers and City Market