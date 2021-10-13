Car rammed into a Pueblo West business, authorities ask the public for help in the case

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are hoping for help after a vehicle rammed into the front of a Pueblo West business.

The crime happened on Oct. 4 early in the morning at Strictly Powersports. The business is located off Highway 50 to the east of McCulloch Boulevard.

A photo of the suspect vehicle is at the top of this article. Authorities believe the car was originally white, but spray painted black. There was no visible license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-583-6250.

No other suspect information was available.

Recognize this vehicle?

We're seeking info on this vehicle recently used to damage the front entrance to Strictly Powersports in Pueblo West. Early Oct. 4, the vehicle was caught on camera ramming into the business. Car is a black and white 4-door sedan. pic.twitter.com/eaOAhc2LWE — PuebloCounty Sheriff (@PuebloCountySO) October 12, 2021

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.