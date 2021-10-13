Car rammed into a Pueblo West business, authorities ask the public for help in the case
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 6:41 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo County are hoping for help after a vehicle rammed into the front of a Pueblo West business.
The crime happened on Oct. 4 early in the morning at Strictly Powersports. The business is located off Highway 50 to the east of McCulloch Boulevard.
A photo of the suspect vehicle is at the top of this article. Authorities believe the car was originally white, but spray painted black. There was no visible license plate. Anyone with information is asked to call 719-583-6250.
No other suspect information was available.
