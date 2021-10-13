Advertisement

Capt. Kirk’s William Shatner on cusp of blasting into space

Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
Actor William Shatner betrays a bit of anxiousness Monday ahead of his planned space travel.
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 7:19 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN HORN, Texas (AP) - Actor William Shatner counted down Wednesday to his wildest role yet: riding a rocket into space, courtesy of “Star Trek” fan Jeff Bezos.

Best known for his role as Captain Kirk, the 90-year-old Shatner joined three other passengers for the planned launch from West Texas.

Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, invited Shatner on the brief jaunt to the fringes of the final frontier, which will make him the oldest person in space.

It will be Blue Origin’s second passenger flight, using the same capsule and rocket that Bezos used for his own launch three months ago. The trip should last just 10 minutes, with the fully automated capsule reacing a maximum altitude of about 66 miles (106 kilometers) before parachuting back into the desert.

Virgin Galactic’s Richard Branson kicked off the U.S.-based space tourism boom on July 11, riding his own rocketship to space. Bezos followed nine days later aboard his own capsule. Elon Musk stayed behind as his SpaceX company launched its first private flight last month, sending a billionaire, cancer survivor and two ticket winners into orbit.

And last week, the Russians sent an actor and film director to the International Space Station for movie-making.

“We’re just at the beginning, but how miraculous that beginning is. How extraordinary it is to be part of that beginning,” Shatner said in a Blue Origin video posted on the eve of his flight. “It looks like there’s a great deal of curiosity about this fictional character, Captain Kirk, going into space. So let’s go along with it and enjoy the ride.”

Rounding out the crew: a Blue Origin vice president and two entrepreneurs who bid unsuccessfully for a seat on the previous flight with Bezos, the founder of Amazon. Blue Origin did not divulge their ticket prices.

Bezos was at the expansive launch and landing site near Van Horn, Texas, to see the four off.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man allegedly shot in the back of the head by his own brother drove himself to a fire station in Colorado; suspect in custody
Photo of white powder on the road 10/11/21
Hazmat team called in Colorado Springs for large line of white powder on roadway
The Hottest Zip Codes of 2021
Eastern Colorado Springs zip code ranked number one in country for housing market in 2021
Photo courtesy: CSPD
Some Colorado Springs residents can expect to hear gunshots Tuesday night for a calibration test
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
UPDATE: Gabby Petito’s cause of death was strangulation, autopsy confirms

Latest News

This image shows an easy check drivers can do at home on their tires to ensure they have enough...
Prepping your car for winter weather: Tire tread depth, and more
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
US regulators seek answers from Tesla over lack of recall
FILE - In this Dec. 21, 2020, file photo people watch as the sun sets from the Presidio in San...
Social Security cost-of-living adjustment largest in decades as inflation jumps
This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris...
LIVE: William Shatner, TV’s Capt. Kirk, boards rocket for blastoff