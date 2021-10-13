Advertisement

California mom allegedly hosted teen sex, drinking parties

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 13, 2021 at 3:18 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California mother faces 39 charges alleging that she hosted alcohol-filled parties for her teenage son and his friends at her home and other places and encouraged them to drink heavily and engage in sex acts with intoxicated girls, some of them non-consensual.

California prosecutors say 47-year-old Shannon Marie O’Connor was arrested Saturday in Ada County, Idaho, where she now lives, and is awaiting extradition to Santa Clara County.

She faces 39 criminal charges, including misdemeanor counts of sexual battery and child molestation and providing alcohol to minors.

It wasn’t immediately known if O’Connor has an attorney who can speak on her behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights.
Man allegedly shot in the back of the head by his own brother drove himself to a fire station in Colorado; suspect in custody
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs 10/12/21.
FBI activity in downtown Colorado Springs on Tuesday
The Hottest Zip Codes of 2021
Eastern Colorado Springs zip code ranked number one in country for housing market in 2021
Photo of white powder on the road 10/11/21
Hazmat team called in Colorado Springs for large line of white powder on roadway
Photo courtesy: CSPD
Some Colorado Springs residents can expect to hear gunshots Tuesday night for a calibration test

Latest News

Police at the scene after an attack in Kongsberg, Norway, Wednesday, Oct. 13, 2021. Several...
Assailant with bow and arrows kills 5 people in Norway
A man rides his bike past the closed main entrance of the international border bridge that...
Border residents rejoice as US says it will lift travel ban
Blue Origin passengers go weightless
Blue Origin passengers go weightless
Shatner, Blue Origin crew complete historic space trip
Shatner, Blue Origin crew complete historic space trip
Deadly auto-ped crash in Aurora 10/13/21.
3 people dead, multiple injured following auto-ped crash in Aurora