3 people dead, multiple injured following auto-ped crash in Aurora

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Multiple people were killed on Wednesday following a crash that involved pedestrians in Aurora.

At about 1:30 p.m. police announced part of Iliff Avenue at S. Pagosa Way was closed for the investigation. The intersection is about one block west of Rangeview High School.

According to police, three people died including two pedestrians and the driver of the vehicle. At least two other people were injured.

Last time this article was updated at 2:15 p.m. the cause of the crash was still under investigation.

#APDTrafficAlert Officers are on scene of an crash involving a vehicle & pedestrians on Iliff near Buckley. There are multiple injured people. Unknown ages.



W/B Iliff has been shut down at Pagosa.



Updates will be here. pic.twitter.com/Karw110Us0 — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) October 13, 2021

