WATCH LIVE: Manitou Springs 2021 Election Forum

By Tony Keith
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 6:24 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pikes Peak Bulletin, Manitou Springs’ weekly newspaper, and the League of Women Voters of the Pikes Peak Region will host a forum leading up to the city’s mayoral and City Council races and the School District 14 bond issue.

The forum is scheduled to start at about 6:30 p.m. on Monday and can be viewed at the top of this article. Last time this article was updated at 6:35 p.m., the forum had not started yet.

The following people are expected to take part:

-Alan Delwiche and John Graham (incumbent), candidates for mayor (write-in candidate Tyler Graefe has not responded);

- Nancy Fortuin, running to continue representing Manitou Springs Ward 2 (unopposed);

- Michelle Whetherhult, running to represent Ward 3. (The other candidate, former Ward 3 City Councilor Robert Todd, has not responded.); and

- Dan Stuart, a former Manitou Springs mayor, will speak in support of the school bond issue. We are seeking someone to speak in opposition.

