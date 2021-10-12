Some Colorado Springs residents can expect to hear gunshots Tuesday night for a calibration test

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Some Colorado Springs residents can expect to hear gunfire Tuesday night.

The Colorado Springs Police Department will conduct a live-fire calibration for their gunshot detection system. The tests, scheduled between 8 and 10 p.m., may be heard by residents in the Valley Hi, Park Hill and Pikes Peak Park neighborhoods.

“These controlled tests will consist of a sequence of gunshots followed by a validation of sound detection by the system,” Senior Public Communications Specialist for the Colorado Springs Police Department Natashia Kerr wrote in a news release. “During the tests, frangible bullets and a bullet trap will be used to ensure public safety. No bullets will be fired into the air or ground. These frangible bullets are designed to break up into smaller pieces upon contact with harder objects or surfaces”

CSPD says during the tests there is no danger to the public.

