Rapper Tyga arrested in domestic violence investigation

Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter...
Tyga poses prior to the Off White fashion collection during Women's fashion week Fall/Winter 2020/21 presented in Paris, Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.(Vianney Le Caer | Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:15 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rapper Tyga was arrested in a felony domestic violence investigation Tuesday, authorities said.

Tyga, 31, whose legal name is Michael Stevenson, was booked after a Tuesday incident in Hollywood, Los Angeles police said.

He was released after posting $50,000 bond, jail records showed.

The arrest came after 22-year-old fashion designer Camaryn Swanson, his ex-girlfriend, posted images online of her face with a black eye.

“I’ve been emotionally, mentally and physically abused and I’m not hiding it,” Swanson said in an Instagram story.

An email seeking comment from a representative for Tyga was not immediately returned.

The rapper was also previously in relationships with reality TV stars Kylie Jenner and Blac Chyna.

