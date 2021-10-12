Proposed property tax change would impact 1 in 4 Briargate homeowners

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Briargate residents will vote on a proposed change to property taxes Nov. 2 relating to landscaping in the popular Colorado Springs neighborhood.

If passed, item 6B would ensure all Briargate homeowners pay property taxes for common area landscaping. Right now, about 1 in 4 Briargate homeowners do not pay that tax, but 6B advocates want to change that.

This map shows the Briargate special district under Colorado Springs Parks and Recreation. The gray areas make up 75% of the district where homeowners are paying property taxes for landscaping of things like common areas, parks, medians and greenways. The yellow areas show the remaining 25% of the district where homeowners do not pay that same property tax.

Homeowners in yellow do not currently pay property taxes to go toward Briargate common spaces needing landscaping maintenance. (KKTV)

“These are areas that are really suffering,” said city councilman for District 2, Randy Helms. Referring to the below photo, he said, ”There’s not enough funding to take care of beautiful areas like this. This was once a lush, green space ... because of the tax inequity, this area has been left unmaintained.”

This area is dry and brown with a volleyball court that has not been maintained recently. City leaders attribute the problem to a lack of tax dollars being brought in for such maintenance. (KKTV)

Helms says those currently paying the tax pay about $100 a year, averaging out to between $7 and $9 a month, and together bring in about $1 million annually for landscaping and other related maintenance. If the additional 25% of homes also were taxed, that would bring in an additional $300,000 a year. Helms also says homeowners who are part of the 75% already paying would not face additional taxation if 6B passes.

Explaining why the 25% have not been made to pay the tax, Helms said, “Briargate wasn’t built completely in a short period of time. It took quite a few years for the 10,000 homes here to be built. Over that time, different developers and different people in the city failed to bring them in, and no one saw that. They did not correct it at the time.”

