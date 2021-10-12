Advertisement

Polis to make health care announcement Tuesday morning

WATCH: Gov. Polis news conference on Colorado’s COVID-19 response
Gov. Jared Polis during a Sept. 21, 2021, news conference.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 5:38 AM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DENVER (KKTV) - Gov. Jared Polis is expected to make a health care announcement Tuesday morning.

The governor will joined by Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure; Colorado Division of Insurance Commissioner Mike Conway; Dr. Ellen Montz, deputy administrator for CMS and director of the Center for Consumer Information and Insurance Oversight; state Sen. Brittany Pettersen; and Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, his office said Monday.

The governor’s office did not release any further details on the announcement.

Polis’ news conference is expected to start about 10 a.m. It can be viewed on the 11 Breaking News Center.

