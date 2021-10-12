Advertisement

Industrial explosion results in structure fire at Pueblo plant

By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 11:51 AM MDT|Updated: moments ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters have swarmed a building southeast of Pueblo following some sort of industrial explosion that resulted in a structure fire late Tuesday morning.

The explosion was reported around 11 a.m. at a plant in the 3200 block of Lime Road. The area is a distance from the main part of the city and has several manufacturing companies.

Firefighters tell 11 News no one was injured in the fire, though an ambulance is at the scene on standby. A crowd of workers is gathered outside the plant watching crews work.

Conditions are dry and very windy in Pueblo Tuesday, which fire crews say is making the flames much harder to contain.

This is a developing story; keep checking back for updates.

