Huge hiring event for King Soopers and City Market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - King Soopers/City Market is looking to hire nearly 2,000 people in a huge event spanning four days.

The hiring event starts on Wednesday as the company looks to bring on talent for e-commerce, manufacturing, supply chain, merchandising, logistics, corporate, department leader and pharmacy and healthcare roles. The opportunities include salary and hourly positions.

“We know that a career looks different for everyone, so we strive to provide the tools and support associates need to create their own path to success. No matter where your journey begins, we have fresh opportunities for everyone,” Jessica Trowbridge, King Soopers/City Market Corporate Affairs Leader.

