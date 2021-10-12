Eastern Colorado Springs zip code ranked number one in country for housing market in 2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An eastern Colorado Springs zip code was ranked number one in the country for the 2021 housing market.

11 News spoke with local experts from Ticket Mortgage and Keller Williams Partners after the zip code, 80916, was ranked “The Hottest Zip Code of 2021.” In the study from Realtor.com, the median listing price for a home in that eastern Colorado Springs zip code is $318,000 with a median four days on the market.

“There’s a lot of capital being injected into the town for people to do things and places to go. Colorado Springs is so spread out, you get the benefits of a big city but it doesn’t feel like a big city. It’s miles and miles and apart and there’s a lot to do. It’s not so congested so it’s super appealing as far as a place to live and to raise a family,” said Casey Knowles of Ticket Mortgage.

The zip code 80916 is located between downtown Colorado Springs and the Colorado Springs Airport between Platte Avenue and Milton E. Proby Parkway.

“Specifically that 80916 is about $100,000 less than Colorado Springs’ average sales price. So, it’s really cool. We still have a couple areas that are affordable for people moving in just to our beautiful city of everything that’s going on,” said Casey Clark of Keller Williams Partners.

According to Realtor.com, the No. 2 spot in the country went to West Irondequoit, New York; No. 3 was Peabody, Massachusetts; No. 4 was Manchester, New Hampshire; and No. 5 was Brentwood, North Carolina.

Local experts say they are seeing a large military movement come from other states, as well as movement from residents in Denver and Pueblo moving to Colorado Springs.

“The general lure of Colorado and the weather and the people, everything here is so great. Honestly, if it were to slow down, I don’t see it going to zero, going negative, anywhere in the near future. We may see some sort of appreciation for the next five years at least. There’s just a ton of reasons to be here. It’s an amazing, amazing place to live,” said Knowles.

