Advertisement

Coroner to hold 12:30 p.m. news conference on Gabby Petito autopsy findings

Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her manner of death was homicide.
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:51 AM MDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Wyo. (KKTV) - Some answers in the Gabby Petito case will be finally be revealed Tuesday.

What happened to the 22-year-old during a cross country trip over the summer has been the subject of intense speculation since she was reported missing in September. After her remains were found in Grand Teton National Park, her death was ruled a homicide, but how she died was still unknown.

The Teton County, Wyoming coroner’s office confirmed with 11 News it would be holding a news conference Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. to release the results of Petito’s autopsy, finally answering the question of what caused her death. The news conference can be watched on the 11 Breaking News Center.

The other big question in the case -- the whereabouts of Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie, the last known person to see Petito alive -- remains unanswered. Laundrie returned from the trip without Petito, then vanished Sept. 13, two days after she was reported missing. Though law enforcement is still actively searching for him, authorities have acknowledged he has thus far disappeared without a trace, as no physical evidence has been found and no tips from the public have panned out.

He has not been charged in Petito’s case but is facing a warrant for alleged unauthorized use of a debit card during the time Petito went missing. If found, he will be taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of white powder on the road 10/11/21
Hazmat team called in Colorado Springs for large line of white powder on roadway
Police lights.
Man allegedly shot in the back of the head by his own brother drove himself to a fire station in Colorado; suspect in custody
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
(File)
USAA hiring 100 positions in Colorado Springs, announces pay increase
Southwest has cancelled nearly 2,000 flights since Friday, Oct. 8th.
Southwest issues continue at Colorado Springs Airport Monday

Latest News

The Hottest Zip Codes of 2021
Eastern Colorado Springs zip code ranked number one in country for housing market in 2021
New studies suggest fully-vaccinated people should continue COVID-19 safety measures
Next on FDA’s agenda: Booster shots of Moderna, J&J vaccines
Sophie Zhang said she's willing to tell Congress how she said Facebook enables dictators.
Facebook whistleblower says company enables authoritarian control
Rendering of a roundabout project outside of Garden of the Gods Park.
Roundabout project starting soon outside Garden of the Gods in Colorado Springs