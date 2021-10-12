Coroner to hold 12:30 p.m. news conference on Gabby Petito autopsy findings

JACKSON, Wyo. (KKTV) - Some answers in the Gabby Petito case will be finally be revealed Tuesday.

What happened to the 22-year-old during a cross country trip over the summer has been the subject of intense speculation since she was reported missing in September. After her remains were found in Grand Teton National Park, her death was ruled a homicide, but how she died was still unknown.

The Teton County, Wyoming coroner’s office confirmed with 11 News it would be holding a news conference Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. to release the results of Petito’s autopsy, finally answering the question of what caused her death. The news conference can be watched on the 11 Breaking News Center.

The other big question in the case -- the whereabouts of Petito’s fiance Brian Laundrie, the last known person to see Petito alive -- remains unanswered. Laundrie returned from the trip without Petito, then vanished Sept. 13, two days after she was reported missing. Though law enforcement is still actively searching for him, authorities have acknowledged he has thus far disappeared without a trace, as no physical evidence has been found and no tips from the public have panned out.

He has not been charged in Petito’s case but is facing a warrant for alleged unauthorized use of a debit card during the time Petito went missing. If found, he will be taken into custody.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.