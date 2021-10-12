Bristol’s Pumpkin Ale is back, along with 2 other specialty beers benefiting nonprofits in special ‘Give Back Mix Pack’

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Bristol Brewing Company is bringing back their Pumpkin Ale, along with two other speciality beers benefitting local nonprofits!

On Thursday, there will be a 12-pack release party featuring the “Give Back Mix Pack:”

What: Benefit Beers release party

When: Thurs. Oct. 14

Time: 6-8 p.m.

Where: Bristol Pub, Ivywild School, 1604 S Cascade Ave, Colorado Springs, CO 80905

Details: All three beers will be on tap. Benefit Beers 12-packs will be available for purchase to-go. Each benefiting nonprofit will speak about the impact proceeds will have on their organizations, host onsite activities and giveaways.

THE THREE FEATURED BEERS:

Pumpkin Ale, benefiting Venetucci Farm (launched in 2007)

After a COVID pause in 2020, Venetucci Pumpkin Ale is back. Located on the southwestern edge of Colorado Springs, the historic 190-acre farm was established by the Venetucci family in 1936. Nick and Bambi Venetucci gave away thousands of pumpkins each fall to area school children, a tradition that continues today. Wanting to continue the property as a community legacy, the Venetuccis put it into conservancy and gifted it to the Pikes Peak Community Foundation. This year the pumpkins are from Smith Farms in Rocky Ford. All proceeds of the iconic Ale will benefit the historic Venetucci Farm, supporting several landscaping projects needed to preserve the character of the historic property. Today, Gather Mountain Blooms, a micro-flower farm operated by three sisters, manages the property and honors the Venetucci legacy of sustainable gardening practices. This pumpkin ale is smooth and malty with lush pumpkin and spice undertones.

Smoked Porter, benefiting Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts (launched in 2008) Established in 1992, Smokebrush Foundation for the Arts has pursued their vision to foster creativity, innovation, and collaboration in the Pikes Peak Region. Among many other “courageous acts of community art,” the organization created Uncle Wilber Fountain for the city in 2001, and continues to support its upkeep. Fashioned in the robust porter style, this mahogany-hued smoked porter is a richly roasted, gratifying brew. A clever combination of malts smoked on peat and beechwood add an ever-so-slightly smoky character to the finish.

Piñon Nut Brown Ale, benefiting Friends of Cheyenne Cañon (launched in 2007) North Cheyenne Canon Park is a 1,320-acre regional park that encompasses the Starsmore Discovery Center, Helen Hunt Falls and miles of hiking and biking trails. Proceeds help the volunteer organization preserve, protect and enhance the natural, scenic and historic resources of the Park, such as the Mount Muscoco Trail. From its subtle, nutty undertones to its prominent malt profile, this piñon nut brown ale is hearty, yet quite approachable. By combining roasted piñon nuts, a hint of Mt. Rainier and Columbus hops, and a nice, round malt component, the beer combines a tasty triad of flavors for a smooth, roasty brown ale.

“Local nonprofits are the heartbeat of our community,” said Mike Bristol, owner of Bristol Brewing Co. “We are thrilled to bundle a brewer’s batch of goodness into one take-home 12-pack, giving every community member the opportunity to give, and gulp. Bristol is proud to give back to those who make our community shine.”

One hundred percent of the profits from the sale of each pint and 12-pack will be donated to the respective nonprofit!

