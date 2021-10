LAS VEGAS (KKTV) - ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter is reporting Jon Gruden will no longer be the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders.

Raiders owner Mark Davis arrived at the team’s facility a couple of hours ago and went to find Jon Gruden, per source. The two men met. And Gruden no longer will be the Raiders’ head coach. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 12, 2021

The news came a day after Jon Gruden said he isn’t a racist following “insensitive remarks” tied to old emails.

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

