Voice of the consumer: Silver Key launching meal program for seniors in Falcon area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - One local nonprofit organization is expanding its services to a growing area in Eastern El Paso County. Starting Tuesday, Silver Key Senior Services will be launching a new meal program for seniors who live near the Falcon, Peyton and Calhan communities.

This new program is being funded by grant money from the El Paso County Economic Development Department. Silver Key will now be able to serve 50 additional seniors in our area.

“We are going to start with delivered meals,” said Derek Wilson, the chief strategy officer with Silver Key. “Once a week on Tuesday, folks can come by and grab five frozen meals, for those who are eligible.”

The meals will be given out each Tuesday between 1 and 2 p.m. at two pop-up locations at two local libraries: High Prairie Library off Meridian Road in Peyton and the Calhan Library. Each packet will contain five grab n’ go meals that have been freshly prepared and then frozen. Reservations are required. You can make a reservation by calling the Silver Key line at 719-884-2300 or online at www.SilverKey.org.

According to Silver Key, data shows one of the fastest growing demographics in El Paso County are retirees who are 65 and older. The group tells me they see a need in the area.

“It’s something we’ve wanted to do for a while,” Wilson said. “The community continues to grow; everyone sees this community has been growing. One the areas that’s growing the most is 60 plus and even 85 plus — it’s a huge increase we’re seeing based on all the data.”

It’s hard to believe it, but the holidays are quickly approaching. Silver Key just launched its annual Bountiful Bags program to provide Thanksgiving meals to seniors in our area. This year its goal is to fill 1,300 bag. Silver Key helps more than 1,300 seniors every month through their food pantry. They want to make sure each person has a meal this Thanksgiving.

They are in need of several items, including sweet potatoes, dessert, dry foods and more. Food donations can be dropped off at several locations, including the Silver Key campus off Murray Blvd. You can also donate $20 to provide a full Thanksgiving meal. Find more information on their website.

Silver Key is always looking for volunteers, and they are hoping to find some who can help with the new service extensions in Falcon, Peyton and Calhan.

“We are really in need of volunteers, particularly if they live in those communities,” said Wilson.

Again, reservations are required for the new meal program. To find out more information about Silver Key, you can call 719-884-2300.

