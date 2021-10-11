USAA hiring 100 positions in Colorado Springs, announces pay increase
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Looking for a job? Financial services company USAA is looking to fill 2,600 positions nationwide -- including 100 in Colorado Springs!
The company is also raising its minimum pay from $16 an hour to $21 an hour and enhancing several existing benefits, USAA said Monday.
“USAA understands that today’s job seeker is looking for a career that offers competitive compensation, work flexibility and benefits that assist an employee and their family, but also a noble mission,” a spokesperson for the company said.
The company says the following benefits will go into effect in 2022:
- No medical, dental or vision insurance premium increase in 2022
- USAA Childcare Reimbursement Program for employees making less than $100,000 base salary
- New college scholarship program for employee dependents with a financial need
- New paid leave program for family events such as caring for a sick family member
- Family support benefit up to $20,000 to cover adoption, surrogacy, and infertility treatment expenses
Those interested in applying for one of the company’s 100 openings in Colorado Springs, click here.
Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.