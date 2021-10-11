Advertisement

USAA hiring 100 positions in Colorado Springs, announces pay increase

(File)
(File)(KWTX)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Looking for a job? Financial services company USAA is looking to fill 2,600 positions nationwide -- including 100 in Colorado Springs!

The company is also raising its minimum pay from $16 an hour to $21 an hour and enhancing several existing benefits, USAA said Monday.

“USAA understands that today’s job seeker is looking for a career that offers competitive compensation, work flexibility and benefits that assist an employee and their family, but also a noble mission,” a spokesperson for the company said.

The company says the following benefits will go into effect in 2022:

  • No medical, dental or vision insurance premium increase in 2022
  • USAA Childcare Reimbursement Program for employees making less than $100,000 base salary
  • New college scholarship program for employee dependents with a financial need
  • New paid leave program for family events such as caring for a sick family member
  • Family support benefit up to $20,000 to cover adoption, surrogacy, and infertility treatment expenses

Those interested in applying for one of the company’s 100 openings in Colorado Springs, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rollover on Palmer Park Boulevard west of Powers was one of three crashes in Colorado...
DUI suspected in 3 crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday
More Southwest flights canceled, delayed out of DIA Monday
File photo.
Police: 2 men rob business in east Colorado Springs
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie
Sculptor Michael Garman talks about his life in his home above Michael Garman Productions on...
‘A true icon of the Pikes Peak region’: Famed local sculptor Michael Garman dies at 83

Latest News

Body found in Douglas County may be tied to missing persons case out of El Paso County
The robbery on Academy near Austin Bluffs Monday morning may be the third in a series of linked...
3 armed robberies in Colorado Springs may be linked
boebert
Columbus Day celebration in Pueblo marked by Boebert speech, protests
Very active weather this week
Cooler pattern ahead