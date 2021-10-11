USAA hiring 100 positions in Colorado Springs, announces pay increase

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Looking for a job? Financial services company USAA is looking to fill 2,600 positions nationwide -- including 100 in Colorado Springs!

The company is also raising its minimum pay from $16 an hour to $21 an hour and enhancing several existing benefits, USAA said Monday.

“USAA understands that today’s job seeker is looking for a career that offers competitive compensation, work flexibility and benefits that assist an employee and their family, but also a noble mission,” a spokesperson for the company said.

The company says the following benefits will go into effect in 2022:

No medical, dental or vision insurance premium increase in 2022

USAA Childcare Reimbursement Program for employees making less than $100,000 base salary

New college scholarship program for employee dependents with a financial need

New paid leave program for family events such as caring for a sick family member

Family support benefit up to $20,000 to cover adoption, surrogacy, and infertility treatment expenses

Those interested in applying for one of the company’s 100 openings in Colorado Springs, click here.

Copyright 2021 KKTV. All rights reserved.