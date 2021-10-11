Advertisement

Tornadoes cause damage in Oklahoma; storms rock central US

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 4:13 AM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWETA, Okla. (AP) — Several reported tornadoes ripped through Oklahoma late Sunday into early Monday morning, causing damage but no immediate word of deaths or injuries.

The severe weather system also brought heavy rain, lightning and wind to parts of Arkansas, Kansas, Missouri and Texas.

Tornado warnings and reports of damage popped up across Oklahoma beginning Sunday afternoon. An exact number of tornadoes that touched down was not yet available as of early Monday.

A possible tornado struck the Tulsa suburb of Coweta late Sunday causing significant damage to a high school, homes and a gas station, news outlets reported, and Coweta Public Schools classes were canceled Monday.

A hail storm earlier in the evening shattered windows and dented cars in Norman, according to news outlets. Norman is located about 20 miles (32 kilometers) south of Oklahoma City.

No deaths or injuries were immediately reported.

Oklahoma Gas & Electric said in a statement that crews were actively working to restore power outages.

Lightning that appeared to be from the same line of storms delayed an NFL game between the Buffalo Bills and the Chiefs in Kansas City, Missouri, for about an hour Sunday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The rollover on Palmer Park Boulevard west of Powers was one of three crashes in Colorado...
DUI suspected in 3 crashes in Colorado Springs Saturday
File photo.
Police: 2 men rob business in east Colorado Springs
Hundreds of Southwest flights delayed, canceled at DIA
Sculptor Michael Garman talks about his life in his home above Michael Garman Productions on...
‘A true icon of the Pikes Peak region’: Famed local sculptor Michael Garman dies at 83
Authorities continue to search Florida's Carlton Reserve for Brian Laundrie in connection to...
Major update in Gabby Petito case: Denver FBI announces arrest warrant issued for Brian Laundrie

Latest News

In this April 17, 2015 file photo, a national library employee shows a gold Nobel Prize medal....
3 US-based economists receive economics Nobel Prize
RAW: Hail damages cars for sale in Norman, Okla.
In this Sunday, April 11, 2021 file photo, Britain's Prince Andrew speaks during a television...
UK police won’t act against Prince Andrew over abuse claim
Authorities are looking for 17-year-old Estephanie Negrete Ramirez (left) and 6-year-old...
Amber Alert issued for 6-year-old allegedly abducted by teen in Georgia